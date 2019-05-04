Heartbreak for Irish players as Notts County drop out of the Football League for the first time ever

THERE WAS HEARTBREAK in League Two for Notts County today, as a 3-1 loss to Swindon Town meant they dropped out of the Football League for the first time ever.

37-year-old Irish midfielder Michael Doyle captained the world’s oldest professional league team amid the defeat, while former Ireland U21 international Jim O’Brien also featured.

A 52nd minute Kane Hemmings penalty put Notts County on course for survival, though the hosts hit back with two goals from Theo Robinson and one from Kaiyne Woolery ensuring a victory.

There was joy, meanwhile, for Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield Town, as a 1-1 draw with Cambridge saw them survive.

Irish goalkeeper and Man United loanee Kieran O’Hara featured for the Silkmen, as did 23-year-old Cork-born centre-back Fiacre Kelleher, who is currently on loan at the club from Oxford.

More to follow

