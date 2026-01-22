More Stories
Jockey Eoin Staples celebrates following Thyestes victory on Now Is The Hour. Brian Lawless/PA
FreeGowran Park

Thyestes Chase decided in thrilling finish as Now Is The Hour gets up on the line

Gavin Cromwell’s horse struck late to deny Better Times Ahead in the Gowran Park showpiece.
4.58pm, 22 Jan 2026

NOW IS THE HOUR lunged late to claim a dramatic last-gasp victory in the Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park.

A fiercely-competitive field of 18 runners went to post for the latest renewal of the prestigious handicap, and while the Willie Mullins-trained 7-2 favourite Captain Cody was an early casualty, the champion trainer still looked set to strike Thyestes gold for a record-extending 11th time, as Spanish Harlem and 7lb claimer Sean Cleary-Farrell held sway on the approach to the final fence.

However, the race quickly changed complexion, with the eight-year-old unseating his rider and seemingly handing the race the hat-trick-seeking Better Times Ahead, only for Eoin Staples to conjure a late charge out of Now Is The Hour to join him close to the line. 

Following a brief but tense wait, the judge confirmed Now Is The Hour (8-1) had got up by a head, completing a treble on the card for Gold Cup-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell, who had not saddled a winner with his previous 40 runners.

He said: “This is unbelievable stuff and I wasn’t sure if he had won, as it was close. Eoin was very good on him and is great value for his 5lb claim. It is a fantastic race to win and what a difference a day can make!

“It is the first time he has got his ground since he won a Grade Two hurdle race at Haydock.

“The race is a big part of the calendar with a huge history and while I had finished second in this race last year, it is great to have your name on the cup.”

Earlier, Home By The Lee (3-1) showed his true colours in the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle, eventually wearing down the 9-4 favourite Staffordshire Knot in the testing conditions to prevail by half a length.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie