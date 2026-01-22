Thyestes Chase decided in thrilling finish as Now Is The Hour gets up on the line

NOW IS THE HOUR lunged late to claim a dramatic last-gasp victory in the Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park.
A fiercely-competitive field of 18 runners went to post for the latest renewal of the prestigious handicap, and while the Willie Mullins-trained 7-2 favourite Captain Cody was an early casualty, the champion trainer still looked set to strike Thyestes gold for a record-extending 11th time, as Spanish Harlem and 7lb claimer Sean Cleary-Farrell held sway on the approach to the final fence.
However, the race quickly changed complexion, with the eight-year-old unseating his rider and seemingly handing the race the hat-trick-seeking Better Times Ahead, only for Eoin Staples to conjure a late charge out of Now Is The Hour to join him close to the line.
Now Is The Hour (8-1) pips Better Times Ahead in a dramatic conclusion to the feature Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park
Following a brief but tense wait, the judge confirmed Now Is The Hour (8-1) had got up by a head, completing a treble on the card for Gold Cup-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell, who had not saddled a winner with his previous 40 runners.
He said: “This is unbelievable stuff and I wasn’t sure if he had won, as it was close. Eoin was very good on him and is great value for his 5lb claim. It is a fantastic race to win and what a difference a day can make!
“It is the first time he has got his ground since he won a Grade Two hurdle race at Haydock.
“The race is a big part of the calendar with a huge history and while I had finished second in this race last year, it is great to have your name on the cup.”
Earlier, Home By The Lee (3-1) showed his true colours in the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle, eventually wearing down the 9-4 favourite Staffordshire Knot in the testing conditions to prevail by half a length.
Home By The Lee's (3-1) bottomless stamina wins the day and the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle in gruelling at Clonmel
