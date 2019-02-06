Late drama as NUIG stun favourites Ulster University to reach Sigerson last four

Kieran Molloy and NUIG are into the semi-finals.

NUIG 1-8

UU 1-7

Conor McKenna reports from Abbotstown

NUIG OVERCAME PRE-match favourites Ulster University to advance to the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup, played out in Abbotstown on Wednesday.

UU will be very frustrated with the manner of this defeat, as they were awarded what looked to be a routine free in the last minute, but Tyrone star Frank Burns failed to convert.

A draw would have been undeserved however, as NUIG were just about the better team over the course of the match.

It was the Galway college who opened the scoring courtesy of a long range free from Peter Cooke.

Ceilum Doherty responded with a point for UU to level the game, but Cooke added a second free to restore his sides advantage.

Kieran Molloy then got his sides first goal with the Corofin star reacting quickest after Rob Finnerty’s effort cannoned off the upright.

Molloy showed great composure to finish the ball to the back of the net and give his side a four point lead which was huge considering the circumstances as both sides set up in a defensive manner which aimed to frustrate the opposition.

Brian Kennedy found the net for UU in the 27th minute to reduce the deficit to a single point, but NUIG held a slender 1-4 to 1-3 lead at half time.

NUIG were solid and well-disciplined in the second half and a fisted point from Peter Cooke gave the Galway a one point lead heading into stoppage time.

UU were given a chance to level procedures but Frank Burns late place ball effort sailed harmlessly wide much to the delight of the NUIG contingent, as they held on for a slender one point win.

Scorers for NUIG: Peter Cooke 0-4 (3f), Kieran Molloy 1-0, Enda Tierney, Jack Robinson, Rob Finnerty (1f) and Stephen Brennan 0-1 each.



Scorers for UU: Brian Kennedy 1-0 Patrick Durcan 0-3, Lee Brennan 0-2, Ceilum Doherty 0-1 and Michael McKernan each.

NUIG

1. Aaron Brady (Elphin, Roscommon)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands, Galway)

4. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor, Sligo)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway)

6. Ruairi Greene (Killannin, Galway)

7. Patrick O’Donnell (Galway)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen, Galway)

9. Cein Darcy (Caherlistrane, Galway)

10. Nathan Mullen (Coolaney-Mullinabreena, Sligo)

11. Enda Tierney (Oughterard, Galway)

12. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway)

14. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe, Kildare)

15. Owen Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Antrim)

Subs:

19. Gerry Canavan (Mayo Gaels, Mayo ) for Gallagher (43)

17. Evan McGrath (Roscommon) for O’Donnell (58)

University of Ulster

1. Brendan Gallen ( Tyrone)

7. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal)

6. Michael McKernan (Tyrone)

3. Karl McKaigue (Derry)

9. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

2. Michael McEvoy (Derry)

10. Gareth McKinless (Derry)

14. Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)

12 Ben McDonnell (Tyrone)

4. Ceilum Doherty (Down)

13. Jack Doherty (Derry)

5. Dáire Gallagher (Tyrone)

15. Lee Brennan (Tyrone)

8. Terrence O’Brien (Derry)

11. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Subs:

21. Frank Burns (Tyrone) for Kennedy (33)

18. Nathan Donnelly for O’Brien (43)

19. Daniel Kerr For J Doherty (43)

25. Jason Duffy For D Gallagher (52)

20. Lorcan Harney for C Doherty (58).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).