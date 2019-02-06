This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late drama as NUIG stun favourites Ulster University to reach Sigerson last four

Frank Burns missed a last-minute free from close range for UU.

By Conor McKenna Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 10:03 PM
39 minutes ago 2,895 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4480852
Kieran Molloy and NUIG are into the semi-finals.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Kieran Molloy and NUIG are into the semi-finals.
Kieran Molloy and NUIG are into the semi-finals.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NUIG 1-8

UU 1-7

Conor McKenna reports from Abbotstown

NUIG OVERCAME PRE-match favourites Ulster University to advance to the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup, played out in Abbotstown on Wednesday.

UU will be very frustrated with the manner of this defeat, as they were awarded what looked to be a routine free in the last minute, but Tyrone star Frank Burns failed to convert.

A draw would have been undeserved however, as NUIG were just about the better team over the course of the match.

It was the Galway college who opened the scoring courtesy of a long range free from Peter Cooke.

Ceilum Doherty responded with a point for UU to level the game, but Cooke added a second free to restore his sides advantage.

Kieran Molloy then got his sides first goal with the Corofin star reacting quickest after Rob Finnerty’s effort cannoned off the upright.

Molloy showed great composure to finish the ball to the back of the net and give his side a four point lead which was huge considering the circumstances as both sides set up in a defensive manner which aimed to frustrate the opposition.

Brian Kennedy found the net for UU in the 27th minute to reduce the deficit to a single point, but NUIG held a slender 1-4 to 1-3 lead at half time.

NUIG were solid and well-disciplined in the second half and a fisted point from Peter Cooke gave the Galway a one point lead heading into stoppage time.

UU were given a chance to level procedures but Frank Burns late place ball effort sailed harmlessly wide much to the delight of the NUIG contingent, as they held on for a slender one point win.

Scorers for NUIG: Peter Cooke 0-4 (3f), Kieran Molloy 1-0, Enda Tierney, Jack Robinson, Rob Finnerty (1f) and Stephen Brennan 0-1 each.

Scorers for UU: Brian Kennedy 1-0 Patrick Durcan 0-3, Lee Brennan 0-2, Ceilum Doherty 0-1 and Michael McKernan each.

NUIG

1. Aaron Brady (Elphin, Roscommon)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands, Galway)
4. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor, Sligo)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway)
6. Ruairi Greene (Killannin, Galway)
7. Patrick O’Donnell (Galway)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen, Galway)
9. Cein Darcy (Caherlistrane, Galway)

10. Nathan Mullen (Coolaney-Mullinabreena, Sligo)
11. Enda Tierney (Oughterard, Galway)
12. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway)
14. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe, Kildare)
15. Owen Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Antrim)

Subs:
19. Gerry Canavan (Mayo Gaels, Mayo ) for Gallagher (43)
17. Evan McGrath (Roscommon) for O’Donnell (58)

University of Ulster

1. Brendan Gallen ( Tyrone)

7. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal)
6. Michael McKernan (Tyrone)
3. Karl McKaigue (Derry)

9. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)
2. Michael McEvoy (Derry)
10. Gareth McKinless (Derry)

14. Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)
12 Ben McDonnell (Tyrone)

4. Ceilum Doherty (Down)
13. Jack Doherty (Derry)
5. Dáire Gallagher (Tyrone)

15. Lee Brennan (Tyrone)
8. Terrence O’Brien (Derry)
11. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Subs:
21. Frank Burns (Tyrone) for Kennedy (33)
18. Nathan Donnelly for O’Brien (43)
19. Daniel Kerr For J Doherty (43)
25. Jason Duffy For D Gallagher (52)
20. Lorcan Harney for C Doherty (58).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    IRELAND
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie