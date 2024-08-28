Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez. Alamy Stock Photo
Copa America

Darwin Nunez banned for five international games after confronting Colombia fans

The striker appeared to confront supporters seated in the Colombia section of the ground following his side’s Copa America semi-final defeat.
4.28pm, 28 Aug 2024
345
4

LIVERPOOL’S DARWIN NUNEZ has been handed a five-game international ban for his role in the disorder that took place at the end of Uruguay’s Copa America semi-final against Colombia last month.

Following the final whistle, the striker appeared to confront supporters seated in the Colombia section of the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina after a brawl broke out near to where the Uruguay team’s families were seated.

Uruguay had just been beaten 1-0 by Colombia, who played the whole of the second half with 10 men, to miss out on a place in the final.

Nunez, who was captured in video footage throwing a chair towards where Colombia supporters were sitting, has also received an €18,000 fine.

charlotte-nc-july-10-uruguay-forward-darwin-nunez-19-engages-with-hostile-fans-in-the-stands-after-the-conmebol-copa-america-semifinal-between-uruguay-and-colombia-on-wednesday-july-10-2024-at Núñez engaged with hostile fans in the stands. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur, who was involved in the fracas, has been given a four-game international ban and fined €14,000, whilst Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araujo and Josema Gimenez have each been suspended for three matches.

Uruguayan football officials defended their players in the aftermath of the incident, claiming they were simply trying to prevent their families from coming to harm.

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa rejected any suggestion his players should be sanctioned, saying: “The only thing I can tell you is that the players reacted like any other human being would.

“If you see your woman, or your mother, or a baby, being attacked, what would you do? You’d ask whether they’re going to punish the people who defended themselves?”

The ban means Nunez will miss his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie