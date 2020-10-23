BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

'If Khabib beats Justin on Saturday, he’s the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world'

Nurmagomedov defends his UFC lightweight title tomorrow night.

By Press Association Friday 23 Oct 2020, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,854 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5242736
Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October 2018.
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO
Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October 2018.
Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October 2018.
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV WOULD take another step towards proving he is the greatest fighter in the history of the UFC if he beats lightweight rival Justin Gaethje on Saturday night, according to company president Dana White.

Nurmagomedov has seen off all 28 opponents to hold the mixed martial arts record for the longest active undefeated streak, which he is putting on the line alongside his 155-pound title at UFC 254 at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

If he has his hand raised then White believes the Russian would be the best pound-for-pound fighter within the organisation, overtaking former light-heavyweight title-holder Jon Jones, while enhancing his standing to be considered as the greatest UFC combatant of all-time.

“I think if Khabib beats Justin on Saturday, he’s the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and he’s on his way to ‘GOAT’ [Greatest Of All Time] status,” White said. “It’s pretty impressive what this guy has done. He’s one of the biggest stars in the sport.

“You know what I think of Jon Jones and we all talk about what Jon’s accomplished in his career. Look at how many fights this guy (Nurmagomedov) has had and he’s still undefeated. This is a nasty, nasty weight division.”

Nurmagomedov, who was palpably relieved when it was announced he had made weight after having to strip naked to do so, gave a characteristically more modest appraisal of how he wants to be remembered when he bows out of the sport.

“I just want to retire as the undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion,” he said. “Beating a guy like Justin Gaethje is going to be big for my legacy.”

Nurmagomedov has used his superior wrestling to wear down noted strikers Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier before claiming spectacular submission victories in his most recent two contests.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Gaethje is another opponent renowned for his devastating power, which he demonstrated with a brutal stoppage of Tony Ferguson, sending shockwaves through the division to become interim champion and earn a title shot.

His status as a former All-American wrestler means he could be more successful at keeping the fight off the mat, but Nurmagomedov is undeterred, saying: “I prepare myself to try to take him down 100 times.

“In the first round, he’s very dangerous, Justin and Conor are two of the most dangerous guys in the first round. But if you’re talking about second and third rounds, they become a bit more like regular fighters.

“He has dynamite in his hands, a very good kick. More than Dustin and Conor and other guys, he knows how to wrestle. It’s going to be a little bit hard.”

Gaethje, who holds an MMA record of 22 wins and two losses and also weighed in on the 155-pound limit, is well aware of the challenge he faces as he believes Nurmagomedov is yet to even lose a round in the UFC.

“I will not allow him to put me on the fence and if I do then I’m screwed,” Gaethje said. “I’m not even supposed to be here, this is supposed to be Tony Ferguson. Thank God I got that opportunity and I took it from him, I took his soul.

“When I’m under those lights it’s just what I do, it’s ingrained in both of us, we’ll both go out there and we will fight for our lives, it’s who we are.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie