Obafemi to start for Southampton while Idah named on Norwich bench

MICHAEL OBAFEMI HAS been selected to start up front for Southampton in this evening’s Premier League clash against Norwich City.

Republic of Ireland international Obafemi joins Danny Ings in the Saints’ attack as Shane Long misses out with a muscle strain.

Fellow Irish youngster Adam Idah is among the Norwich substitutes for the Carrow Road tie.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, McLean, Buendia, Drmić, Cantwell, Pukki.

Southampton: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Ings, Obafemi.

