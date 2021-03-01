BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

O'Dowda gives Ireland a boost ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers

Good news on the injury front for the Bristol City winger, who hasn’t played since St Stephen’s Day.

By Paul Dollery Monday 1 Mar 2021, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 809 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5369018
Callum O'Dowda under pressure from Harry Maguire during Ireland's friendly against England at Wembley last November.
Image: PA
Callum O'Dowda under pressure from Harry Maguire during Ireland's friendly against England at Wembley last November.
Callum O'Dowda under pressure from Harry Maguire during Ireland's friendly against England at Wembley last November.
Image: PA

CALLUM O’DOWDA IS set to be available for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming games against Serbia and Luxembourg, despite not playing a game yet this year.

O’Dowda, whose last appearance for Bristol City came on St Stephen’s Day, was rated as a doubt for Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers as he nursed a hamstring injury.

However, his club confirmed this afternoon that the 25-year-old winger is back in training as they prepare for Wednesday’s game against Bournemouth in the Championship.

News of O’Dowda’s return will be welcomed by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, particularly with James McClean (foot) and Jack Byrne (back) already sidelined. Defenders John Egan (toe) and Derrick Williams (hamstring) are also unavailable.

O’Dowda, who has 23 senior caps, was Ireland’s man of the match when Stephen Kenny’s tenure began with a 1-1 draw away to Bulgaria last September.

The Boys in Green’s bid to reach the 2022 World Cup will begin in Serbia on 24 March, followed by a home game on 27 March against Luxembourg.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie