Shane Curran. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Luke Bree

Shane Curran to manage Carlow, Offaly appoint head coach with Harte and Kelly

Luke Bree also won an All-Ireland senior club medal as a player with St Vincent’s.
8.07pm, 22 Aug 2024
LAST UPDATE | 55 mins ago

SHANE CURRAN HAS been announced as the new manager of the Carlow senior footballers.

The Roscommon native will take charge for the 2025 season, filling the vacancy created in the county by the departure of Niall Carew this summer.

The appointment is subject to ratification at the next meeting of the Carlow county board.

Curran lined out in goal for Roscommon at all levels during an inter-county career that spanned from 1989 to 2005, before later winning an All-Ireland club title with St Brigid’s in 2013.

He has been involved for the last two decades in coaching and management in roles for club and county teams in Roscommon, Offaly and Westmeath.

the-offaly-team-huddle Offaly footballers before this year's league game against Wicklow. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere Offaly have appointed Luke Bree as the head coach to their senior football team, three days after Mickey Harte was revealed as the county’s new joint manager alongside Declan Kelly.

Bree will fill the key position in the new backroom team assembled by Harte and Kelly.

A former Sligo footballer, Bree has recently completed a two-year term as coach and selector with the Leitrim senior squad, operating alongside Andy Moran, and helping them secure league promotion to Division 3.

Before that he worked with Roscommon when Anthony Cunningham was senior manager, and was head coach for the St Vincent’s senior side in Dublin.

As a player Bree lined out for St Vincent’s and helped them to All-Ireland club success in 2014.

The Coolera-Strandhill man now lives in his native Sligo and works as a PE teacher in Summerhill College.

