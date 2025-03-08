Advertisement
Oisin Kelly and Dan Ravenhill celebrating Offaly's recent win over Dublin. James Lawlor/INPHO
Offaly hurlers and Wexford footballers clinch league promotion

Despite having a bye weekend, Offaly’s promotion was clinched by a result elsewhere.
9.25pm, 8 Mar 2025

THE OFFALY HURLERS have clinched promotion to Division 1A of the hurling league,  despite not being in action this weekend. 

Johnny Kelly’s side are top of the Division 1B table and Dublin’s 2-29 to 3-17 win over Carlow tonight, ensures they are promoted with a game to spare.

And if Waterford defeat Westmeath tomorrow, they will join them in securing promotion.

Waterford face Offaly in the last round on Saturday 22 March in Dungarvan, the Deise are the only team that can now overtake Offaly ensuring the Faithful will bag one of the two promotion places on offer and can look forward to top-flight hurling in 2026.

After drawing their opener with Carlow, Offaly have enjoyed an excellent run of form as they defeated Laois away, Antrim at home, Dublin away, and Westmeath at home.

The Wexford footballers are also celebrating after they clinched promotion today from Division 4 of the Allianz Leagues.

Wexford defeated Wicklow 0-20 to 0-12 at Chadwicks Wexford Park in a rearranged fixture after a postponement last month due to weather conditions.

John Hegarty’s side maintained their flawless record on the league with a fifth win on the bounce, adding to earlier victories over London, Limerick, Carlow, and Waterford.

They are top of the table on 10 points and only second-placed Limerick, on seven points, can now overtake them, ensuring Wexford will play Division 3 football next spring and have a Division 4 final to look forward to in late March.

The focus will now fall on the scrap for the second promotion spot with next weekend’s game between Limerick and Wicklow, second against third, now hugely significant.

