Chiedozie Ogbene back in the scoring groove but Rotherham struggle

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE WAS on target for Rotherham United but it wasn’t enough to stop Bristol City cruising to a 3-1 victory as the Championship resumed after the World Cup break.

The Republic of Ireland striker drew his side level on 25 minutes with a tidy back-post finish to get the better of international teammate Max O’Leary from Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross.

Bristol had taken a 14th-minute lead when Nakhi Wells’ cross was hammered into his own net by Wes Harding. But after Ogbene pounced for Rotherham, the visitors regained the lead on the half hour mark after again getting in down the left-hand side.

Tommy Conway crept to the byline and his cross was turned in from close range by Williams after Viktor Johansson palmed it into his path.

Dan Barlaser then tested out O’Leary with a shot from the edge of the box but the keeper was equal to it.

Rotherham substitute Georgie Kelly laid on a good chance for Ben Wiles but the midfielder’s effort from the edge of the box was diverted for a corner.

The home side kept going with another replacement, Scott High, producing a diving stop from O’Leary with a long-range effort.

Ireland goalkeeper O’Leary continued to frustrate the Millers and he denied Kelly a consolation goal deep into injury time with a diving save.

Gavin Cooney

Elsewhere, Preston North End made light work of Blackburn Rovers with a 4-1 win at Ewood Park.

The visitors, missing Ireland internationals Robbie Brady and Alan Browne through injury, earned the bragging rights in a local Lancashire derby courtesy of two goals from Ched Evans, Bed Woodburn, and Ben Whiteman’s deflected 65th-minute drive.

Blackburn’s Bradley Dack netted what turned out to be a consolation in the 55th minute. Preston’s fourth win in five matches sees them climb to fourth, a place behind their opponents.

- Additional reporting by The42 team