BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Setback for Chiedozie Ogbene as Ireland hopeful undergoes knee surgery

The 23-year-old winger’s progress at Championship club Rotherham United has been halted by a knee injury.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Oct 2020, 10:48 PM
17 minutes ago 451 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5224749
Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United.
Image: PA
Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United.
Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United.
Image: PA

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE is facing approximately eight weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury that requires an operation.

The pacy 23-year-old, who has shown impressive early-season form for Rotherham United in the Championship, was due to be seen by a surgeon today.

Ogbene sustained the damage in training and subsequently missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town. The former Cork City and Limerick winger will be a considerable loss to his club, according to manager Paul Warne. 

“He’s a big part of how we play. He’s a big attacking threat for us,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“We missed him [against Huddersfield]. I think he would have got us up the pitch and caused no end of problems.

“It’s not only when he has the ball. His presence would have stopped [Harry] Toffolo, who was pretty instrumental in Huddersfield’s second-half performance.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He would have pushed Toffolo back. It’s no disrespect to Wilesy [Ben Wiles] – I thought Wilesy played really well in that position – but Chieo on the wing is another level.” 

Ogbene, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in Grange on the southside of Cork city, has never played international football at any level.

In July, the Football Association of Ireland began the paperwork relating to his eligibility after he “expressed his desire to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level to national team boss Stephen Kenny,” an FAI statement explained.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie