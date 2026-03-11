Ogbene makes second appearance since November while Molumby scores for West Brom

CHIEDOZE OGBENE MADE just his second appearance since 8 November with a late showing off the bench in Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat away to Norwich City.

The timing of the Cork native’s return will at least be encouraging for Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of the World Cup play-off with Czechia in Prague in just over two weeks.

Ogbene, on loan from Ipswich Town, was thrown on for the last two minutes after Norwich took a 2-1 lead.

Another positive for the Ireland manager was the sight of Jayson Molumby scoring for West Bromwich Albion, although a Southampton side with Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz in the starting XI did salvage a late draw against the Baggies.

Centre back Jimmy Dunne came through QPR’s game unscathed but they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Charlton Athletic won by the same scoreline away to Middlesbrough and Conor Coventry again played the full 90 minutes for the London side.

That result had a major impact at the top of the table as Frank Lampard’s Coventry City extended their lead in first place to eight points with a 3-0 win against Preston North End.

Robbie Brady was not named in the Preston squad for the second game in a row having returned from a calf injury last month.