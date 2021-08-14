'Look at this place... It's the best day of my life' - Mayo's O'Hora

"Look at this place... it's the best day of my life" - An emotional Padraig O'Hora is named man of the match after an epic Mayo performance #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/WlthukIWxD — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 14, 2021

MAYO’S PADRAIG O’HORA described it as “the best day of my life” after his side secured a stunning extra-time victory over Dublin in today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Despite trailing by six points at half-time, James Horan’s men pulled off an unlikely comeback to derail their opponents’ bid for a seventh consecutive title.

“It’s impossible to put it into words,” O’Hora told RTÉ afterwards. “Look at this place. What it means to all of us. I can’t even describe it, unbelievable. It’s the best day of my life.

“We love a battle. We always seem to put ourselves at the bottom of the hill before we go climbing it. We knew what we needed to do. We put in the work all year. It’s an outrageous squad. Everybody put in a shift and we turned them over like we planned to.

Leading up to the game, Mayo were without some important players, and O’Hora said their triumph highlighted the depth of their panel.

“We’ve got a squad of outrageous players that put in the hard work week in week out that you don’t see, so when Oisín [Mullin] got hurt, somebody else stepped up and that’s what it’s all about. This is a unit, it’s not a group of individuals, it’s a team.”

And asked whether he was confident the team could keep the momentum going ahead of the final, he replied: “Absolutely, we have only one plan.”