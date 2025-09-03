Finn Harps goalkeeper Oisín Cooney joins Burnley FC

FINN HARPS HAVE confirmed that goalkeeper Oisín Cooney has completed a move to English Premier League side Burnley FC. The deal, which does not involve an upfront transfer fee, includes a series of performance-related clauses linked to first-team appearances, along with a future sell-on percentage.

Cooney is a graduate of the Finn Harps Academy, first representing the club’s MU15 side in 2022 after signing from Clonmany Shamrocks. His impressive displays saw him promoted to the MU19 squad the following season while also training with the first team. He made his senior debut on the final day of the 2023 campaign and has since logged 18 appearances over the past two seasons.

The 18 year-old has also received international recognition, lining out for Ireland at MU16, MU17 and MU19 level. Everyone at the club takes pride in seeing one of our own take this exciting next step in his career.

Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said, “Two years ago we significantly strengthened our goalkeeper coaching capacity with the addition of Eamon Curry. Our player pathway has been carefully managed and first team appearances have been key to providing visibility not just to the Irish underage international teams but also to scouts from the UK.

“We are immensely proud of Oisín and the progress he has made with us. His move to Burnley is a testament to his talent and dedication, and we look forward to seeing him continue his journey at the highest level. The structure of the deal also ensures Finn Harps will benefit from Oisín’s future success.”

Finn Harps Manager and Head of Academy Kevin McHugh added, “Everyone at the club is delighted to see Oisin make this move, and we wish him every success going forward with Burnley FC.

“I want to give huge credit to Clonmany Shamrocks, his Academy coaches and most recently Eamon Curry for the work with Oisin to help with his development.

“It’s great to see a Premier League club take interest in our players and marks another milestone on our current journey as a football club to develop local talent, give them the opportunity to play senior football and ultimately maximise their potential.”