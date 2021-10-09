Membership : Access or Sign Up
Oisin Murphy strikes late on Buzz to land Cesarewitch for Nicky Henderson

Murphy scores big win in jockeys’ championship race after after failing a breath test at Newmarket on Friday.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 4:36 PM
Oisin Murphy and Buzz (grey) on their way to winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.
Image: Tim Goode/PA
Image: Tim Goode/PA

BUZZ PROVIDED NICKY Henderson with his third victory in the Cesarewitch, and a welcome success too for champion jockey Oisin Murphy at Newmarket.

It is 18 years since Henderson first claimed this prestigious staying handicap with top-class hurdler Landing Light, while popular veteran Caracciola added his name to the roll of honour in 2008.

Willie Mullins, who has taken over from Henderson as the most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival in recent years, fielded six runners in his bid for a joint-record fourth straight Cesarewitch success.

It looked as though Ireland’s perennial champion National Hunt trainer would triumph once again when his 2020 Triumph Hurdle heroine Burning Victory moved to the front under William Buick, but Buzz and Murphy followed her through to set up a grandstand finish.

Burning Victory looked to be getting the better of the argument racing inside the final furlong, but 8-1 shot Buzz – making his first appearance since finishing second in the Aintree Hurdle in April – reeled her in to prevail by a length and a half.

Calling The Wind was best of the rest in third, with Goobinator finishing fourth.

It was a notable victory for Murphy, who was forced to sit out Friday’s card at Newmarket after failing a breath test.

“I’m not faultless, but I’ve got to do better,” said Murphy, as he reflected on the past two days.

“I shouldn’t be making mistakes like that. It shouldn’t happen, and I’m just sorry to everyone. It’s great to get some confidence back, but I should know better.”

Earlier, Native Trail underlined his Classic credentials by extending his unbeaten record in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

It was not entirely straightforward for the market leader, with Dubawi Legend proving why he is held in such high regard by trainer Hugo Palmer with a bold effort from the front.

William Buick had to get to work with a couple of furlongs still to run – but once angled out to challenge Dubawi Legend, Native Trail picked up smartly and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post two lengths to the good.

Champagne Stakes winner Bayside Boy was just half a length further away in third.

Coral make Native Trail their 3-1 favourite (from 4-1) for next year’s 2000 Guineas, with his stablemate Coroebus – winner of the Autumn Stakes just half-an-hour earlier – next in the market at 5-1.

Press Association

