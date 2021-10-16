Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 16 October 2021
Oisin Murphy secures third jockeys’ championship

Gallant William Buick pursuit comes to an end on final day at Ascot.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 4:16 PM
51 minutes ago 382 Views 4 Comments
OISIN MURPHY ADMITTED relief was his overriding emotion after he was crowed champion jockey for the third successive season on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

The Killarney-born rider looked set for a comfortable defence of his title a few weeks ago, but a late charge from William Buick set up a thrilling finale.

Buick closed the gap to just one on a couple of occasions earlier in the week, but a double at Haydock on Friday meant Murphy started the final day with a decisive three-winner lead.

Buick struck early on Champions Day with Creative Force in the big sprint to give himself renewed hope – but defeat for Adayar in the Champion Stakes put paid to his gallant season-long pursuit of Murphy.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie