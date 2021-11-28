Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 28 November 2021
'It was just a sense of relief. I feel like a whole weight has been lifted off my shoulders'

Olamide Shodipo scored his first game for Sheffield Wednesday during their 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 28 Nov 2021
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 winger Olamide Shodipo said he is ready to kick on after scoring his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday during their 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. 

Shodipo joined the club on loan from Queens Park Rangers, having impressed in League One last season, scoring 13 goals while on loan at Oxford United to help the club reach the play-offs.

Goals have been harder to come by under Darren Moore but the 24-year old got a chance amidst their busy schedule on Saturday and the manager was impressed post-match.

“I thought he was really good,” Moore told The Star. 

“It was a composed set from Lee Gregory and a cool finish from Olamide and he’s off and running. That’s what we want from him.

“I thought he put the boy (Jason) McCarthy on his back foot all game and I’m pleased for him to get his goal.”

Speaking to the BBC post-game, Shodipo was elated to get off the mark. 

“It felt good. It was just a sense of relief for me. I feel like a whole weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I’m just so happy to get that goal.”

There was a lengthy stoppage during the first half as play was halted in the 29th minute. The medical teams from both clubs were called to the North Stand. Play shortly resumed in the 39th minute.

“It was a bit of a shock to us,” he explained.

“We didn’t know what was going on. We came over to the dugout and spoke for a bit. All of a sudden we were told to go inside. The gaffer just spoke to us, told us to remain calm. Every just kept calm, to be honest.” 

