This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Give someone time, especially if it's a kid from the club' - Van Persie urges patience for Solskjaer

The former Man United star says the Norwegian deserves a chance to turn the club’s fortunes around despite a poor end to the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 May 2019, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,801 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4646326
Van Persie believes that Man United are just going through a rough patch.
Image: Martin Rickett
Van Persie believes that Man United are just going through a rough patch.
Van Persie believes that Man United are just going through a rough patch.
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER should be given time to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around, says former Red Devils striker Robin van Persie.

Solskjaer made a flying start to life in charge at Old Trafford after succeeding Jose Mourinho, initially on a caretaker basis, in December.

The Norwegian won 14 of his first 17 games in charge to reignite the club’s top-four hopes as well as a dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

That fine run prompted United bosses to offer Solskjaer a permanent three-year contract in March.

However, United’s form dipped dramatically and eight defeats out of their final 12 matches saw them exit the Champions League and miss out on a place in the top four, ultimately finishing sixth.

That has put Solskjaer’s position under scrutiny even at this early stage in his tenure.

However, Van Persie in insistent that Solskjaer is the right man for the job and has called for patience.

“I think it’s the perfect match, it’s just they’re having a bad spell,” he told BBC Sport.

“Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you’re out. Is that the solution?

Give someone time, especially if it’s a kid from the club. It’s funny because when he started everyone was so positive, they were winning and they made a miracle by beating PSG.

“Everyone was screaming like, ‘Give the guy a permanent deal’. And then since that permanent deal the luck went away a little bit; they’ve been losing more games than they want to.

“But he got a three-year deal and everyone should look at the bigger picture. His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion. He’s positive, he wants to achieve big things with the club and that is the only way forward.”

Van Persie believes Solskjaer’s close association with the club, having been both a player and coach, makes him the ideal man to take the team forward, citing comparisons with legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

He’s a man of the club, he played there for more than 10 years, he won the Champions League – actually his goal got them the Champions League – so he has a big part over the years at the club,” he added.

“He’s been a coach of the reserves, he is Manchester United. Similar, in a different way, to [Sir Alex] Ferguson. He was Manchester United and Solskjaer is Manchester United as well.

“Everyone has that at a certain time. He had a fantastic first period – now the last 12 games have been tough. OK, but next season they have to pick themselves up and go again.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie