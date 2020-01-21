Solskjaer hits back at Neville and insists Man United are making 'strides forward'

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville has chosen the wrong time to debate the future of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s recruitment policy.

Neville hit out at Woodward after United’s 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday left them 30 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in the table, claiming it was wrong that he kept his job amid the club’s lack of progress.

The former United defender later stated the club were still five or six players short of competing for the title, despite having spent “hundreds of millions”.

But ahead of Wednesday’s home Premier League clash with Burnley, Solskjaer insisted the timing for that discussion was wrong as he strives to improve the team’s fortunes.

“For me, we’ve lost to Liverpool, a team [the media] all say is fantastic, and we’ve been in the game until the last kick of the ball,” Solskjaer said. “That’s strides forward. Of course we’re disappointed losing the game, we don’t want to be behind them in the league, but there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely.

“Now is not the right time for me to start talking about the recruitment. We’re looking towards the next game, against Burnley.

“We’re always looking to improve the squad, to improve the club, but for me it’s not the right time, sorry Gary, to start that discussion.”

Solskjaer was clear he is not happy with the gap to Liverpool, though pointed out he has only been in the job for just over a year.

“You can look back at the history and we know we’re not where we want to be, should be and historically we have been,” he said.

So it’s down to us now to work better. I’ve been here 12, 13 months and my experience with the players we’ve brought in has been good so I can’t complain whatsoever.”

With Bruno Fernandes still reportedly close to a move to United, Solskjaer stressed there was no definitive update. He added: “[It is] never 100% sure something can happen until it happens so we’ll update if something happens.”

The Man United players surround referee Craig Pawson to protest about Roberto Firmino's goal, which was subsequently disallowed by VAR. Source: Martin Rickett

Meanwhile, United have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players on Sunday.

Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk’s header, Liverpool thought they had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after. However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David De Gea prior to Firmino’s strike.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United’s players — including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking — gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.

The FA have now taken action against United, charging the club with a breach of FA Rule E20(a).

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday,” read a statement on the official FA Spokesperson twitter account.

United have been given until Thursday to respond to the charge.

