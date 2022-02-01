Two-time Olympian Dingley announces retirement

TWO-TIME OLYMPIAN Oliver Dingley has announced his retirement.

The 29-year-old international diver represented Ireland at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, making history as he became the country’s first Olympic diver in 68 years.

Dingley finished eighth in the 3m springboard final in Rio, though he failed to qualify from the preliminary round in Tokyo.

The Harrogate-born diver bows out as a world finalist, as well as an Olympic one, and an international medallist.

“After just over 20 years of diving, I have reached the decision to retire,” Dingley wrote on Twitter yesterday. “The past 20 years have held many challenges but importantly, many great memories and experiences I will always cherish.

I'M OFFICIALLY RETIRED. Thank you everyone who has been apart of my diving journey, the love and support has gone beyond anything I could have ever dreamed and despite one chapter closing, I can not wait to see what the next brings! pic.twitter.com/3dcbSKH8ZM — Oliver Dingley (@OliverDingley) January 31, 2022

“When I took my first steps on a diving board aged seven, I could only have ever dreamed of the successes, experiences and life-long friendships I would gain. The pinnacle to me was representing Ireland at the Olympic Games. Two Olympics later, I feel privileged to have enjoyed a career in a sport I love so much. It’s taken me around the world seeing great places and people. Diving has also allowed me to live and train in Dublin for the past eight years where it has not just been a privilege to be a part of the Irish diving family, but also the wider Irish sporting community and I look forward to continuing to support all my sporting colleagues across diving and beyond.

“To my team-mates, coaches, governing bodies, sponsors, supporters, family and friends, thank you so much for all the love and support throughout my career in helping me to achieve my sporting dreams. It’s been an adventure and representing Ireland has been the highlight of my career. I feel very lucky to call Dublin home and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.

“Thank you everyone so much!”