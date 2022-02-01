Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Two-time Olympian Dingley announces retirement

‘It’s been an adventure and representing Ireland has been the highlight of my career.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 10:49 AM
35 minutes ago 308 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5670087
Oliver Dingley competing at Tokyo 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Oliver Dingley competing at Tokyo 2020.
Oliver Dingley competing at Tokyo 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TWO-TIME OLYMPIAN Oliver Dingley has announced his retirement.

The 29-year-old international diver represented Ireland at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, making history as he became the country’s first Olympic diver in 68 years.

Dingley finished eighth in the 3m springboard final in Rio, though he failed to qualify from the preliminary round in Tokyo.

The Harrogate-born diver bows out as a world finalist, as well as an Olympic one, and an international medallist.

“After just over 20 years of diving, I have reached the decision to retire,” Dingley wrote on Twitter yesterday. “The past 20 years have held many challenges but importantly, many great memories and experiences I will always cherish.

“When I took my first steps on a diving board aged seven, I could only have ever dreamed of the successes, experiences and life-long friendships I would gain. The pinnacle to me was representing Ireland at the Olympic Games. Two Olympics later, I feel privileged to have enjoyed a career in a sport I love so much. It’s taken me around the world seeing great places and people. Diving has also allowed me to live and train in Dublin for the past eight years where it has not just been a privilege to be a part of the Irish diving family, but also the wider Irish sporting community and I look forward to continuing to support all my sporting colleagues across diving and beyond. 

“To my team-mates, coaches, governing bodies, sponsors, supporters, family and friends, thank you so much for all the love and support throughout my career in helping me to achieve my sporting dreams. It’s been an adventure and representing Ireland has been the highlight of my career. I feel very lucky to call Dublin home and I can’t wait to see what the future brings. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Thank you everyone so much!”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie