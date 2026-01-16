Man United-linked Glasner to leave Palace at end of season (but he says this was decided months ago)

CRYSTAL PALACE MANAGER Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The highly-rated Austrian, who has been tipped to take over at Manchester United as the club’s next permanent boss, guided the Eagles to FA Cup success last season, but had not agreed a contract extension at Selhurst Park.

Glasner, 51, arrived at Palace in 2024, having won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“My decision has already been taken months ago,” Glasner told a press conference.

“I had a meeting (with Steve Parish) in the October international break, we had dinner and a very long talk and I told him I would not sign a new contract for Crystal Palace.

“We agreed at that time that it was best to keep it between us, this is how confidential we work together, that we could keep it between us for three months.”

Glasner is glad to have been able to give everyone at the club a sense of “clarity” moving forwards, with the Palace boss also confirming captain Marc Guehi was in the “final stages” of completing his move to Manchester City.

Glasner added: “I told the team today the same, because I think it is now important to have clarity, because I don’t want this question at the players and ‘what is going on?’.

“We had a very busy schedule, that is why we didn’t want to tell it just because we want the same, Steve and me, we want the best for Crystal Palace.”