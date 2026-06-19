Mehaffey tops the leaderboard after day one of the Dutch Open

COUNTY DOWN’S OLIVIA Mehaffy finished her opening round of the Dutch Ladies Open four-under 68 to end the day at the top of the leaderboard.

Hosted by the Goyer Golf and Country Club, Mehaffy sits tied with Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson, Dorthea Forbrigd of Norway and the Italian Alessandra Fanali at the top of the leaderboard.

Her form between the third and seventh holes gave her a brilliant springboard as she birdied five in a row.

Leona Maguire is also playing, and Clare’s Aine Donegal is four back, level on par 72, alongside Sara Byrne of Cork.

Advertisement

Dubliner Anna Foster is a further shot back on one over while Canice Screene is three over par.