Advertisement
More Stories
Arsenal's new signing Olivia Smith in action for Liverpool. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeOn The Dotted Line

Arsenal sign Liverpool forward in world record deal worth €1.1 million

Olivia Smith joins the Champions League holders.
3.01pm, 17 Jul 2025

ARSENAL SIGNED CANADA forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool in a deal worth a reported women’s world record fee of £1 million (€1.1 million) on Thursday.

Smith has joined the Champions League holders on a lucrative four-year contract.

The 20-year-old’s transfer surpassed the previous women’s record set when Chelsea signed Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave for £900,000 in January.

“It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal,” Smith said.

Smith moved to Liverpool from Portugal’s Sporting for just £200,000 in 2024, scoring seven goals in 20 Women’s Super League games.

Liverpool are understood to have accepted the record offer after rejecting several bids for Smith, who made her Canada debut aged 15 in 2019.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said: “Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal.

“We’ve been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age.”

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie