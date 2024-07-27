Sensational Dupont inspires France to gold in the Olympic 7s

France 28

Fiji 7

THE SENSATIONAL ANTOINE Dupont inspired France 7s to Olympic gold medals with his remarkable second-half impact in their Gold Final win over Fiji.

The French scrum-half, who helped Toulouse to a Champions Cup and Top 14 double this season, was the difference between the teams as he came on with the game level at 7-7, created one try and then scored two of his own.

The Fijians – who had never lost a match at the Olympic Games until now – had no answer against a man whose claim as the greatest rugby player ever was hugely enhanced with this sublime seven-minute performance.

As with previous games, Dupont was on the bench for the first half and his side needed inspiration after an edgy opening bout.

France knocked on as they competed to regain the kick-off and Fiji flexed their muscle straight away, bursting out of their 22, up the right, and into French territory where some classy offloading sent Joseva Talacolo in under the posts for a converted try.

The French response came via an impressive surge from Andy Timo through the heart of the Fijian defence before he offloaded to allow Jefferson-Lee Joseph to dive in under the sticks, with Rayan Rebbadj converting for 7-7.

The Fijians had attacking possession in overtime of the first half but couldn’t convert and the draw held into the break.

Jefferson-Lee Joseph scores for France. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

France sprung Dupont for the second half and he immediately showed his brilliance, gathering in the restart and scorching out of his 22 with his first touch, bursting up the left, beating one defender with his pace, and calmly offloading overhead inside for Aaron Grandidier to finish. It was a stunning assist.

Paulin Riva added an excellent conversion from the left for a 14-7 French lead as Dupont continued to have a game-changing effect with every touch of the ball, causing carnage for the Fijian defence.

And it was Dupont who gave the hosts breathing room, tapping a close-range penalty and surging over for their third try.

He bagged their fourth too as he smashed over from close range again at the back of a maul, capping a stunning impact on the game and sparking wild celebrations at Stade de France.

Fiji have silver medals but having won the last two Olympics, they have been dethroned by the Dupont-drive France.

France scorers:

Tries: Jefferson-Lee Joseph, Aaron Grandidier, Antoine Dupont [2]

Conversions: Rayan Rebbadj [1 from 1], Paulin Riva [2 from 2], Jean-Pascal Barraque [1 from 1]

Fiji scorers:

Tries: Joseva Talacolo

Conversions: Iowane Teba [1 from 1]

FRANCE: Aaron Grandidier, Jefferson-Lee Joseph, Paulin Riva (captain), Stephen Parez Edo Martin, Ryan Rebbadj, Andy Timo, Antoine Zeghdar.

Replacements: Jean-Pascal Barraque, Nelson Épée, Antoine Dupont, Jordan Sepho, Varian Pasquet.

FIJI: Selesitino Ravutaumada, Joji Nasova, Iowane Teba, Jerry Tuwai (captain), Iosefo Masi Baleiwairiki, Joseva Talacolo, Raisuqe Josaia.

Replacements: Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Waisea Nacuqu, Terio Tamani Veilawa, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jeremaia Matana.

Referee: Jordan Way [Australia].