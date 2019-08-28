Ireland set to hand Beirne and Addison starts as POM moves to 7

PETER O’MAHONY IS set to captain Ireland from openside flanker in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff [KO 2.30pm].

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is likely to make widespread changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s hammering at the hands of England in London, with Tadhg Beirne and Will Addison among those set for starts.

Tadhg Beirne could start for Ireland at blindside. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Schmidt is set to hand Beirne his starting opportunity at blindside flanker, with O’Mahony switching to the seven shirt and Jack Conan coming into the team at number eight aiming to make a big impression.

James Ryan is in line to make his first appearance of the season in the second row, possibly alongside Iain Henderson. Niall Scannell could form an all-Munster front row with Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Jack Carty is set to steer the team from out-half, while he may have a familiar halfback partner in Connacht team-mate Kieran Marmion, as Ireland go up against what is expected to be an experimental Welsh team.

Chris Farrell seems likely to return to the team at outside centre, with Bundee Aki potentially in the number 12 shirt, while Jacob Stockdale is set to be joined in the back three by Andrew Conway and Ulster’s Will Addison.

Addison is set for an outing at fullback. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The possible selection of Addison for his fourth Ireland cap and first outing of the season would certainly excite many supporters, with the 27-year-old’s versatility a potential positive in a final World Cup squad.

Schmidt is set to officially announce his matchday 23 tomorrow at 1.45pm.

Possible Ireland XV against Wales:

15. Will Addison

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. Jack Conan