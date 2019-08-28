This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland set to hand Beirne and Addison starts as POM moves to 7

Joe Schmidt is set to make sweeping changes to his team to face Wales.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 8,193 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4784789

PETER O’MAHONY IS set to captain Ireland from openside flanker in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff [KO 2.30pm].

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is likely to make widespread changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s hammering at the hands of England in London, with Tadhg Beirne and Will Addison among those set for starts.

tadhg-beirne Tadhg Beirne could start for Ireland at blindside. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Schmidt is set to hand Beirne his starting opportunity at blindside flanker, with O’Mahony switching to the seven shirt and Jack Conan coming into the team at number eight aiming to make a big impression.

James Ryan is in line to make his first appearance of the season in the second row, possibly alongside Iain Henderson. Niall Scannell could form an all-Munster front row with Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Jack Carty is set to steer the team from out-half, while he may have a familiar halfback partner in Connacht team-mate Kieran Marmion, as Ireland go up against what is expected to be an experimental Welsh team.

Chris Farrell seems likely to return to the team at outside centre, with Bundee Aki potentially in the number 12 shirt, while Jacob Stockdale is set to be joined in the back three by Andrew Conway and Ulster’s Will Addison.

will-addison Addison is set for an outing at fullback. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The possible selection of Addison for his fourth Ireland cap and first outing of the season would certainly excite many supporters, with the 27-year-old’s versatility a potential positive in a final World Cup squad.

Schmidt is set to officially announce his matchday 23 tomorrow at 1.45pm.

Possible Ireland XV against Wales:

15. Will Addison
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Jack Conan

