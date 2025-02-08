'I think it just makes him feel a little bit younger than he is!'

IRELAND CAN’T POINT to a lack of collective experience if things don’t go right at Murrayfield tomorrow.

As Irish rugby historian Feargal O’Rourke revealed, Simon Easterby’s selection is the most experienced matchday squad Ireland have ever picked with 1238 caps between them.

That breaks the record of 1190 set just last weekend against England.

With 796 caps in the starting XV, it’s the third-most experienced starting side Ireland have ever put out, according to O’Rourke, whose book ‘From Rags to Riches‘ is well worth picking up.

The return of 35-year-old Peter O’Mahony has boosted those numbers immensely. He makes it three centurions in the Irish matchday 23 along with replacement loosehead prop Cian Healy and sub scrum-half Conor Murray.

O’Mahony’s first start for Ireland came against Scotland in the 2012 Six Nations, back when there were only 22 players in matchday squads. Healy is the only other player from that day from either side who will be involved tomorrow. This is O’Mahony’s 14th campaign in the Six Nations, having only missed the 2016 edition through injury.

O’Mahony will earn his 111th Ireland cap as Ireland’s starting blindside flanker at Murrayfield, coming in from outside last weekend’s matchday squad against the English.

This will be his 14th time facing Scotland and he has been on winning Ireland teams on 12 of the previous 13 occasions.

Many people doubted that O’Mahony could reach this grand total of caps but he has bounced back from dips in form, non-selections, and injuries repeatedly in recent seasons to remain an important part of this Ireland set-up.

There were strong rumours that last year’s Six Nations-clinching win against Scotland would be O’Mahony’s last Ireland game but he has played on.

He lost his place in the starting XV during last summer’s tour of South Africa and was then used as a replacement three times in November before being absent from last weekend’s win over England altogether.

So you could have read it as a gradual slide out of Ireland’s plans, yet Easterby revealed yesterday that O’Mahony probably would have featured against England only for the need to work on his conditioning after a fallow period with Munster due to a calf injury.

And here he is again as Ireland face an intriguing challenge against a Scotland team who are desperate to end their losing streak against this Irish side and who seem to have had a fair few run-ins with O’Mahony.

O'Mahony during the 2023 World Cup clash with Scotland. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland interim head coach Easterby was one of O’Mahony’s predecessors in the green number six shirt. Having won 65 caps, Easterby decided to retire from international rugby at the age 32.

He cited the demands of international rugby and having a young family as key factors, choosing to focus solely on his club career with the Scarlets. Two years later at the age of 34, Easterby moved into a role as defence coach with the Welsh region.

But O’Mahony seems to be as happy as ever playing international rugby. His contract with Munster expires at the end of the current season so it remains to be seen how much longer he plays on for. For now, he remains valued in this Ireland squad.

“He clearly loves being around the group, he loves wearing an Irish jersey,” said Easterby yesterday after confirming O’Mahony’s return to the starting XV to face the Scots.

“He’s done it to one of the best standards in his position over the years that any Irish player has done. What is he? Is he 35? He loves being around camp because I think it just makes him feel a little bit younger than he is!

“He’s so sociable, he’s one that won’t disappear off to his room, he’ll make sure that he’s in and around the group, so he knows how he can impact the group whether he’s involved or not.

“And I think that for me has been one of his biggest strengths, how over a period of time he’s cut the bullshit and just gone, ‘This is what I am, I’m going to be myself and I’m going to add as much as I can to this group.’

“And I think over the last four or five years we’ve seen the best of him, beyond his 30-years plus, we’ve probably seen the best of Pete, not just in terms of on the pitch, because he hasn’t played as much, but in terms of the way he’s been around the group and the way he has brought other players through and given confidence to other people.

“That’s been something he’s really enjoyed and I think that’s been the reason he’s got that longevity.”

Ireland still see O’Mahony as a big-game player, someone who turns up when the pressure is on.

They’re expecting that to be the case tomorrow against a motivated Scotland team who would surely take a bit of extra pleasure from beating an Ireland team that includes O’Mahony, one of their chief tormentors over the years.

“He just has that ability, doesn’t he, to play big when it’s needed,” said Easterby.

O'Mahony at Ireland training this week. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“He has the edge around him. In training last week when he wasn’t involved, he brought a lot of competition into the group for those that were starting.

“He was disappointed not to get the selection in the 15 or 23 for England, so I think what he does do when he plays against sides like Scotland is he plays right on the edge, he’s confrontational, he leads by example. Other players will certainly follow that example.

“I think he brings that type of experience that clearly takes time and caps to build that experience and know-how to take on a team like Scotland at Murrayfield. He brings a lot of different dynamics. He’s brilliant around the group when he’s not involved in the 23, but it’s a different dynamic when he is involved.”

Easterby is banking on O’Mahony’s leadership being influential tomorrow, while he will hope to see the Cork man contributing defensive breakdown work and flashes of skill in attack.

The key will be O’Mahony’s work at the lineout and maul, giving Ireland a top-end target on their throw and a major weapon in defence. Ryan Baird did a good job in that regard last weekend and Easterby wants more of the same.

“I genuinely thought our set-piece D was excellent. It took away a little bit of those opportunities that England had and a lot of that is down to Ryan and what he did but Pete is also an expert in that area of the game.

“He has that ability of being able to read situations, he’s quick into the air, and I do think there’s a sense of when you’re playing against a player like that if we don’t get that right ourselves it’s going to be difficult to beat him.”