Three-try Ospreys beat Scarlets to take final Champions Cup spot

Ospreys celebrate as Olly Cracknell dives over for his side's second try.

Ospreys 21-10 Scarlets

OSPREYS WILL BE the only Welsh representative in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

The Swansea club won Saturday evening’s all-Welsh playoff in the Guinness Pro14, running in three tries as they beat Scarlets 21-10 at the Liberty Stadium.

Early tries from George North and Olly Cracknell had the hosts 14-3 up inside 18 minutes, Sam Davies slotting both conversions while a Leigh Halfpenny penalty was the only score Scarlets could muster by way of response in the opening quarter.

Ospreys were reduced to 14 when wing Hanno Dirksen was sent to the bin for an aerial challenge in the 33rd minute and Scarlets took advantage immediately, Jonathan Davies touching down and Halfpenny converting to leave it at 14-10 at the break.

A tense contest stayed that way throughout the second half until 10 minutes from time when Dirksen made amends for his earlier yellow, scoring the try which sealed Ospreys’ safe return to Europe.

