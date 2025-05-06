PSG's star man Dembele fit to face Arsenal in Champions League semi

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN FORWARD Ousmane Dembele Ousmane Dembele, who suffered a hamstring injury last week, has been passed fit to play in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal, coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Dembele came off in the 70th minute of the first leg in London, after scoring the only goal of the game in the fourth minute, prompting the coach to suggest after the match that there was “a doubt” over his chances of playing in Wednesday’s return match.

He missed Saturday’s Ligue 1 defeat against Strasbourg but resumed training at the start of the week.

“He’s been training with us for the last two days,” said Luis Enrique. “You saw him today, a normal training session for him. He’ll be available tomorrow.”

The France international has been PSG’s star performer this season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions.

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in also took part in the team training session following the knock he received in Strasbourg.

