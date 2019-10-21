Over one million people tune in for Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with the All Blacks

All Blacks player Kieran Read is tackled by Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton.

OVER ONE MILLION people watched Ireland’s comprehensive World Cup loss to New Zealand on Saturday.

An average audience of 766,300 watched the match on RTÉ 2, with that figuring peaking at 816,200 at 12.59pm as the match approached its climax.

A reach figure of 1,086,200 people watched the match at some point during the broadcast.

The figures do not account for those who watched the match on ITV or eir Sport, or via streaming services.

Earlier in the day, an average of audience of 256,200 watched England beat Australia on RTÉ, with the encounter claiming a 50% share of the available audience.

On Sunday, an average of 279,000 people watched South Africa beat hosts Japan, while 157,400 tuned into Wales’ defeat of France.

Meanwhile, an average audience of 129,300 watched East Kerry beat Dingle (11% share), while 75,000 saw St Brendan’s Board’s victory over Killarney Legion (8.5% share).

