This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over one million people tune in for Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with the All Blacks

An average audience of 766,300 viewed the match on RTÉ2.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Oct 2019, 6:43 PM
31 minutes ago 1,926 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4861266
All Blacks player Kieran Read is tackled by Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton.
All Blacks player Kieran Read is tackled by Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton.
All Blacks player Kieran Read is tackled by Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton.

OVER ONE MILLION people watched Ireland’s comprehensive World Cup loss to New Zealand on Saturday.

An average audience of 766,300 watched the match on RTÉ 2, with that figuring peaking at 816,200 at 12.59pm as the match approached its climax.

A reach figure of 1,086,200 people watched the match at some point during the broadcast.

The figures do not account for those who watched the match on ITV or eir Sport, or via streaming services.

Earlier in the day, an average of audience of 256,200 watched England beat Australia on RTÉ, with the encounter claiming a 50% share of the available audience.

On Sunday, an average of 279,000 people watched South Africa beat hosts Japan, while 157,400 tuned into Wales’ defeat of France.

Meanwhile, an average audience of 129,300 watched East Kerry beat Dingle (11% share), while 75,000 saw St Brendan’s Board’s victory over Killarney Legion (8.5% share).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie