New League of Ireland star finalising Irish eligibility as rise continues

SLIGO ROVERS MANAGER John Russell has confirmed that Owen Elding is in the process of finalising his eligibility for the Republic of Ireland.

And the Bit O’Red boss revealed a number of clubs are interested in the 19-year-old who has taken the League of Ireland by storm this season.

Elding scored his eighth goal in the Premier Division on Friday after producing a sensational 35-yard strike with his left foot in the 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

The teenager scored a similarly spectacular effort away to champions Shelbourne last month and such eye-catching moments are just part of the reason why Sligo have a job on their hands to keep him.

The club do at least have the comfort of knowing that Elding signed a contract until the end of 2027, and Russell confirmed there is no release clause so the Bit O’Red are in a relatively strong position.

“It’s important as a club that we move forward and get proper fees for our talents if we’re developing them. And I think whoever does eventually prise Owen away from the club, it’ll be a hell of a fee,” the manager said.

THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD FROM OWEN ELDING🤩



Sligo Rovers lead in Dalymount thanks to the boy wonder. pic.twitter.com/eq0r7jwgly — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 27, 2025

“Obviously the window opens July 1st. There’s a lot of clubs interested. I’m sure there was a lot here [on Friday]. And when a 19-year-old kid is doing what he’s doing, there’s always going to be bids coming in. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

“He’s a real talisman for a kid so young. And I love his mentality. He wants to win, but he wants to get on the ball and demands it. He’s orchestrating things with other players. He has a really good game understanding. He’s just getting better and better, and as long as we have him, we’ve got a chance of winning matches.

“I don’t want to be losing on him. He’s doing unbelievable this year. And I think for his own development, having a full season is good for him.

“He’s playing, he’s confident, he’s enjoying his football. Sometimes you can get distracted and end up going somewhere. And then they might be loaning out or you’re training with a team that you might necessarily be playing games.

“It’s all about playing now and for me he’s got to be up for Young Player of the Year. I’d love to see him be standing at the end of the season in Team of the Year, Young Player of the Year and getting the recognition for the talent that he has, and also pulling us out of the position that we’re in.

“Every game he’s demanding the ball. He’s looking to make things happen. His defensive work is top class and I want to keep my best players,” Russell continued.

“It’s incredible. His technique is off the charts, like, and he’s been honing that for the last couple of years. He works hard, he stays after training and practicing. It’s no coincidence then when the lights come on, on a Friday or Saturday night, he’s producing the goods.”

Stop whatever you're doing and appreciate this moment of greatness from Owen Elding!😮



Game on in Tolka. Goal of the season? pic.twitter.com/b4QgCIKV5c — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 23, 2025

Born in England but raised in Sligo after his father, Anthony, signed for the club in 2013 and decided to stay in Ireland to raise his family, Elding also looks set to feature for Ireland at underage level in the not-too-distant future.

“I would have flagged this a while back. The stuff going on in the background, trying to get him nationalised. He’s been in the country since he was 11 years of age,” Russell said.

“He’s been here and I think there’s talk in the background. Hopefully that will be resolved. He should be in that 21s squad.

“I think it’s just a bit of paperwork that the FAI have to organise. I’m led to believe that it’s close. I think for everyone it would be good if it happens soon.”