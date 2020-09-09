This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Owen Farrell to miss Leinster showdown after being hit with five-match ban

Farrell was dismissed for a high and reckless tackle last weekend.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 7:58 AM
39 minutes ago 2,003 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5199776
Owen Farrell has been given a five-match ban.
Image: Adam Davy/PA
Owen Farrell has been given a five-match ban.
Owen Farrell has been given a five-match ban.
Image: Adam Davy/PA

OWEN FARRELL WILL miss Saracens’ Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster after being issued with a five-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

The England captain faced an online disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night to answer for the first red card of his career after being sent off on the hour mark of Sarries’ Gallagher Premiership defeat to Wasps on Saturday.

Farrell was dismissed for a high and reckless tackle on 18-year-old replacement full-back Charlie Atkinson, who was knocked out and will not train for at last two weeks because of concussion protocols.

The 28-year-old accepted the charge and the panel decided the offence was at the top end of severity, resulting in a suspension of 10 weeks which was halved because of mitigating factors.

The ban rules him out of Saracens’ seismic European showdown with Leinster on 19  September, their only meaningful game left this season following their relegation from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breeches.

And if the double winners pull off a shock by prevailing in Dublin, they will also be without their talisman for the semi-final a week later after he was told he can only resume playing from 5 October.

“It was accepted by the Rugby Football Union, the player and the panel that the offending was reckless and not intentional,” independent panel chair Mike Hamlin said.

“This was a totally unacceptable contact with the neck/head of Charlie Atkinson as a result of a reckless tackle which had the consequences of him being knocked unconscious and sustaining a concussion.

“This resulted in the panel concluding that this was a top end offence with an entry point of 10 matches. There were no aggravating features.

“Testimonials provided by (Saracens director of rugby) Mark McCall, (England head coach) Eddie Jones and the founders of a charity with which the player works very closely were of the highest quality.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The panel concluded that applying the off-field mitigating factors, notwithstanding his suspension four and a half years ago, the player was entitled to a reduction from 10 matches to five meaningful matches.”

Upon making the tackle, Farrell immediately showed his remorse and apologised to Atkinson. He could be heard telling referee Christophe Ridley “I know this was bad”.

McCall revealed on Tuesday that the Lions star was “incredibly regretful”, adding that “Owen got the tackle wrong, there’s no question about that”.

Despite his good disciplinary record – he was banned for the same offence four years ago in his only previous suspension – he has skated on thin ice by escaping sanction for a string of similarly reckless tackles, most notably for England.

Jones will be relieved that the ban will have no impact on his captain’s availability for the autumn campaign, which begins with a rearranged Six Nations fixture against Italy on 31 October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie