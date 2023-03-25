England and Saracens sweat on Owen Farrell ankle injury news

OWEN FARRELL ECLIPSED England out-half rival Marcus Smith in their duel at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but now faces an uncertain end to the season after his ankle issue struck again.

Farrell hobbled off in the 70th minute as Saracens edged London rivals Harlequins 36-24 after rolling his left foot while making a tackle, prompting him to cry out in pain and then sit in the dugout with ice strapped to the injury.

The England captain damaged the same joint in the final stage of the Six Nations but was cleared to play against Ireland before facing Smith in the Gallagher Premiership a week later.

The fear now is that he may have done additional damage that could have wider implications for England and Saracens, who host the Ospreys in the knockout phase of the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday week.

Farrell damaged both ankles in the 2021-22 season and his director of rugby Mark McCall said: “I’ve seen him in the changing room and he’s okay. We just need to see what the problem is and to what degree he’s aggravated it.

“It was a grade one strain before which is normally a seven-day turnaround, which he managed to do in the England week and play that game (Ireland).

“Whether or not it’s still a grade one, well see. If it’s more than that he won’t play. We certainly won’t play him if he’s not right.

“We want to make a good decision on it. It will be great to have him but if we don’t have him then we’ll get on with it.

“Until Owen went off he was great. All the good stuff in attack, he was at the centre of that. There were some great defensive interventions too.”

After 141 caps, Sarah Hunter’s international career comes to an end as Kingston Park rises to its feet to salute England Rugby’s most capped player. A legend. A leader.#ThankYouSarah #RedRoses | @sarah_hunter8 pic.twitter.com/TVnlgetUPq — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 25, 2023

Elsewhere today, Sarah Hunter retired in style as England’s TikTok Six Nations title defence got off to a flying start with a ruthless 58-7 victory over Scotland.

The game marked a special occasion for co-captain Hunter, who signed off on her rugby career with a commanding win on home soil at Kingston Park, where England easily secured the bonus point.

A quickfire second-half hat-trick from co-captain Marlie Packer capped off a disappointing afternoon for the Scots.