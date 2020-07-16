This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England captain Farrell commits to second-tier rugby by signing new contract with Saracens

The club will be in the Championship next season after a points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 10:20 AM
20 minutes ago 437 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5151781
Owen Farrell of Saracens.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Owen Farrell of Saracens.
Owen Farrell of Saracens.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

OWEN FARRELL HAS signed a long-term contract extension with Saracens despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The England fly-half, 28, was under contract until 2022 but has now agreed a further deal to commit his future to the club, who will play in the second tier next season after a points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations.

The news comes a day after it was announced fellow England international Elliot Daly had signed a new three-year deal through to 2023. Mako Vunipola and Jamie George have also committed themselves to Saracens.

Farrell has enjoyed great success with the club, helping them to win five Premiership titles and three European Cups since making his first-team debut back in 2008.

He said: “The club means a lot to me. I’ve been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English Rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie