'Thank you for the memories' - Seven-time All-Ireland winner Andrews retires from Dublin

SEVEN-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Paddy Andrews has announced his inter-county retirement.

The St Brigid’s forward calls time on his career after 12 years of service with Dublin, winning 11 Leinster titles along with his All-Ireland medals.

He becomes the latest inter-county player to step away following a raft of recent retirements.

The 32-year-old was previously dropped from the Dublin squad before the 2011 All-Ireland final, but later made a return where he carved out a regular place in the starting team.

However, he was given less game time in recent seasons and was not named on the bench for the 2020 All-Ireland final against Mayo last month.

“After 12 years, it’s time for me to finish up with the Dublin team,” a statement reads on his Twitter account.

“To Pillar, Pat, Jim and Dessie, and their coaches, I’d like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to represent the Dublin team and experience so many special moments.

“I’d also like to thank my club St Brigid’s for their support and all the coaches and members down in Russell Park.

“To my family, friends and in particular my parents Pat and Angela and my fiancée Doireann, I owe a huge debt for their constant belief in me through so many highs and lows.

Thank you for the memories @DubGAAOfficial a privilege to be part of such a special group over the years but it’s time to move on. All the best to the lads going forward, I’m sure they’ll manage without me! 💙🐺 pic.twitter.com/Nel0PbOJiQ — Paddy Andrews (@PaddyAMetis) January 14, 2021

“A special thanks to our phenomenal supporters for their unwavering belief and encouragement over so many years, good and bad.

“Finally, to my teammates, it was the highest privilege to share the journey with you all. All the best for the road ahead.”