Paddy Barrett will add 'presence and personality' to Shelbourne - Damien Duff

PADDY BARRETT HAS joined Shelbourne from St Patrick’s Athletic, signing a deal that will keep him at Tolka Park until the end of the 2023 season.

“Paddy has won everything in the game in this country so he is a massive addition to a very young squad,” Shelbourne head coach Damien Duff said.

“Aligned with being a top defender in the League of Ireland, he brings a presence and a personality that we may have lacked before. After a difficult season for Paddy last year, he is in the right place to get back to his very best.”

Barrett, 29, was part of the Dundalk title winning teams of 2015 and 2016, while finishing runners up in 2021 with St Pat’s. Barrett also has two FAI Cup winners medals, from 2021 and 2015.

The 29-year old endured an injury-interrupted campaign in 2022. In 2021, the Waterford native was a key player as the Inchicore club won the FAI Cup, playing 28 games that season, including 24 starts.

Barrett counts Aberbeen, Dundee United, Waterford, Galway United, Dundalk, FC Cincinnati, Indy Eleven, and Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng among his previous club.

Barrett said he is “really happy to have signed for Shels”.

He added: “I’m looking forward to getting in and meeting the lads and getting stuck into pre-season. I’ve spoken a lot to the manager and I feel like it’s the right move for me. I’m keen to be part of it and build on what the club achieved last year.”