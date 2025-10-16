IBF orders world-title final eliminator between Paddy Donovan and former champion

THE IBF HAS ordered a final eliminator between Paddy Donovan and Australia’s Liam Paro, the winner of which would be positioned to challenge for the welterweight world title currently held by Lewis Crocker.

Limerick’s Donovan (14-2, 11KOs) has suffered back-to-back heartbreaking defeats to Belfast’s Crocker, who earned a contentious split-decision win in their Windsor Park rematch to seize the vacant world title last month.

However, given the nature of his defeats to Crocker, the first of which was a disqualification, Donovan remains third in the IBF’s welterweight world rankings, behind only Crocker and former light-welterweight champion Paro.

The Australian Paro (27-1, 16KOs) has won two successive fights on his transition to 147 pounds from 140, where he was narrowly dethroned by Richardson Hitchins having previously stunned Subriel Matias to win the IBF light-welterweight title.

Advertisement

Liam Paro on the attack against David Papot in Brisbane last month. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In his first bout as a fully fledged welterweight last month, Paro overcame an eye injury to inflict a first defeat on Frenchman David Papot.

The IBF have given Donovan and Paro’s respective promoters, Matchroom Boxing and No Limit, until 30 October to reach an agreement on the bout before it is put to purse bids.

This does not guarantee that a fight between Donovan and Paro will take place, but an eliminator between them would be — by far — the fastest route back towards a world-title challenge for each man.

New champion Crocker is expected to take a voluntary defence in the interim. Provided that he is successful in his first defence, Crocker would meet either Donovan for the third time or Paro at some point next year.