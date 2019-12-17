Bohemians tie down Paddy Kirk to avoid further left back woes

BOHEMIANS HAVE MOVED swiftly to ease the loss of first choice left back Darragh Leahy by securing the future of promising underage graduate Paddy Kirk.

The 21-year-old was understudy to Republic of Ireland U21 international Leahy last season, making 15 appearances throughout the Premier Division campaign.

He will now battle it out with new signing Anto Breslin to make the left back berth his own for the 2020 campaign.

Another year at this special club😅⚫️🔴✍🏼 https://t.co/Lk6kt9Q1K7 — Paddy Kirk (@Paddy__Kirk) December 17, 2019

Bohs manager Keith Long has been busy getting his squad in place before Christmas and Kirk’s decision to remain at Dalymount Park means the Gyspies boss has a group of 23 heading into the New Year.

They are; Andre Wright, Andy Lyons, Anthony Breslin, Conor Levingston, Cristian Magerusan, Dan Casey, Danny Grant, Danny Mandroiu, Dawson Devoy, Dinny Corcoran, Glen McAuley, James Finnerty, James Talbot, JJ Lunney, Keith Buckley, Keith Ward, Kris Twardek, Luke Wade-Slater, Paddy Kirk, Promise Omochere, Rob Cornwall, Ross Tierney, Stephen McGuinness.