Thursday 16 July, 2020
Madden suspended and fined over 'improper, abusive and insulting' conduct

The Irish striker was sent off during Fleetwood Town’s League One play-off loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 2:44 PM
Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden.
Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden.
PADDY MADDEN HAS learned his punishment after being charged by the Football Association following Fleetwood Town’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month.

Having admitted a breach of FA Rule E3, the Fleetwood striker has been suspended for two matches and fined £2,500.

Madden was sent off in the 85th minute of his side’s 4-1 home defeat in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final.

After going down in the box, the Dubliner was booked for simulation. His protests over being denied a penalty then resulted in the referee producing a second yellow card.

“The Fleetwood Town FC player’s language and behaviour after being dismissed in the first leg of the EFL League One play-off semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers FC on 3 July 2020 was improper, abusive and insulting,” reads an FA statement.

The 30-year-old subsequently missed the second leg, when Joey Barton’s side could only manage a 2-2 draw as they sought to overturn the deficit against Wycombe, who went on to secure promotion to the Championship by winning Monday’s final against Oxford United.

Madden, who was capped by the Republic of Ireland in a senior friendly against Wales under Giovanni Trapattoni in 2013, was Fleetwood’s top scorer for 2019-20 with 18 goals in all competitions.

Paul Dollery
