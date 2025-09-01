Pádraic Joyce to remain as Galway football manager until 2028

GALWAY GAA HAVE announced that Pádraic Joyce is to remain as manager of the county’s senior footballers until 2028.

The news comes after Galway’s season ended with a shock defeat to Meath in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

Advertisement

Joyce was initially appointed as Galway manager in 2019 and has guided the county to two All-Ireland final appearances in 2022 and 2024, losing to Kerry and Armagh respectively. Galway have also won the last four Connacht SFC titles under Joyce, who is a two-time All-Ireland winner as a player for the Tribesmen.

NUACHT RÁITEAS | MEDIA RELEASE

GALWAY SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM MANAGEMENT



Following tonight’s County Committee meeting, Galway GAA have extended Padraic Joyce’s term as Senior Football Manager until 2028.



Details of the backroom team will be finalized in due course.



We wish… pic.twitter.com/ItAyDKsA9h — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) September 1, 2025

“Following tonight’s County Committee meeting, Galway GAA have extended Padraic Joyce’s term as Senior Football Manager until 2028,” a statement tonight reads.

“Details of the backroom team will be finalized in due course.

“We wish Padraic, the Management Team and our Senior Football squad the very Best of Luck going forward.”