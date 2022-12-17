Tipp legend Paudie Maher set to take club reins in 2023 - report

PÁDRAIC MAHER IS set to become Thurles Sarsfields’ new senior hurling manager next season.
The Tipperary Star reports that the six-time All Star will combine his first foray into club management with his role as selector in Liam Cahill’s inter-county setup.
Maher, who won three All-Irelands and five Munster titles with Tipp, retired in February at the age of 32 following medical advice on a neck injury.
New Tipp boss Cahill moved to bring him on board as a selector immediately following his appointment in July.
Now Maher, who has previously been involved in Sars’ management teams, will lead his club as they bid to end a six-year drought at county level in 2023.
Maher will be joined by Paddy McCormack, Michael Gleeson and Brian Stakelum in his backroom team, The Tipperary Star reports.
Reports From Qatar
Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World CupBecome a Member
COMMENTS