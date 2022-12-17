Tipp legend Paudie Maher set to take club reins in 2023 - report

PÁDRAIC MAHER IS set to become Thurles Sarsfields’ new senior hurling manager next season.

The Tipperary Star reports that the six-time All Star will combine his first foray into club management with his role as selector in Liam Cahill’s inter-county setup.

Maher, who won three All-Irelands and five Munster titles with Tipp, retired in February at the age of 32 following medical advice on a neck injury.

New Tipp boss Cahill moved to bring him on board as a selector immediately following his appointment in July.

Advertisement

Now Maher, who has previously been involved in Sars’ management teams, will lead his club as they bid to end a six-year drought at county level in 2023.

Maher will be joined by Paddy McCormack, Michael Gleeson and Brian Stakelum in his backroom team, The Tipperary Star reports.