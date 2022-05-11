Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Carlow's Padraig Amond confirms Newport County exit

He scored several big FA Cup goals for Newport before helping Exeter to League Two promotion this season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 May 2022, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,363 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5760681
Newport County's Padraig Amond battles for the ball with Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko John Stones in the FA Cup.
Image: Nick Potts
Newport County's Padraig Amond battles for the ball with Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko John Stones in the FA Cup.
Newport County's Padraig Amond battles for the ball with Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko John Stones in the FA Cup.
Image: Nick Potts

PADRAIG AMOND HAS confirmed he is departing Newport County and expressed his disappointment at how his tenure at the club was brought to an end.

The Carlow native spent this season on loan at Exeter City, helping them secure promotion from League Two – ahead of mid-table Newport. 

Amond joined Newport in 2017 and famously scored FA Cup goals against Manchester City, Leicester, Middlesbrough and Tottenham.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires this summer and he announced his exit from Rodney Parade on Twitter. 

“Thank you to all the Newport County supporters for their support and respect since I signed for the club in August 2017,” he said.

“I loved my four years at the club. Thanks to all my teammates during that time, too.

“Without them we wouldn’t have had the amazing journeys that we went on.

“Finally, thank you to the gaffer Michael Flynn and Wayne Hatswell for signing me and believing in me.”

He joined County from Hartlepool and scored 59 goals in 206 games, finishing as the club’s top scorer in every campaign he played. His form earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad in March 2019.

Speaking on the LOI Central podcast, Amond revealed how Flynn’s successor informed him the club would not be renewing his contract in a brief conversation. 

“This is new for me, the first time in seven years that I’ve been out of contract,” said Amond.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s a cut-throat industry. I signed five seasons ago (for Newport), I played over 200 games for them, scored 60 odd goals and I got released in a 25-second phone call. And 10 to 12 seconds of that was the manager introducing himself to me because of a change of number.

“I live three or four minutes’ away from the (Newport) training ground. I was down in Exeter for the promotion parade, with my Mam, Dad, my wife and son and I was walking to go and meet the bus.

“The phone call happened so quickly they didn’t even know I was on the phone. It doesn’t surprise me. I know what football is like. It does hurt. You can have such an affiliation and spend such a time at a club but it works both ways. You hear players get criticised for showing no loyalty but it works both ways with everyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie