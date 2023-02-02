Harrington leads Irish challenge after first round of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

PADRAIG HARRINGTON WAS was the leading Irish player on three under par at the end of the first day of the Ras Al Khaimah championship in UAE.

Harrington birdied the third, eighth, 14th and 17th holes on his way to a round of 69. He dropped only one shot, at the par-three 15th.

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune tops the leaderboard on eight under par after shooting 64. His round included a notable run of six birdies in the opening six holes.

Hisatsune is followed by England’s Matthew Baldwin, Edoardo Molinari and Rasmus Hojgaard on six under par.

Tom McKibbin, the 20-year-old from Co Antrim, is a shot behind Harrington after an opening day 70 which included four birdies but dropped shots at the 13th and 15th holes.

Gary Hurley is on level par, while John Murphy is two over par having carded 74.

