South Africa's Fichardt takes early Alfred Dunhill lead as Harrington leads Irish charge

SOUTH AFRICA’S DARREN Fichardt came close to a course record at Kingsbarns to set the early lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on 11-under par on Thursday.

The world number 462 at one stage threatened to card just the second ever 59 on the DP World Tour but had to settle for a 61 that featured two eagles and nine birdies.

On a day of low scoring in ideal conditions, that gave the 49-year-old a one-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John, whose 62 also came at Kingsbarns.

Pádraig Harrington is six shots off the lead after starting brightly with a round of 67. Starting on the back nine, he picked up three birdies between the 11th and 14th holes and added another four birdies on the first, second, fourth and fifth holes. Back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth were the only bad marks on his report card.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry is one shot further back on four-under after a round which included seven birdies and three bogeys. Rory McIlroy is just behind the Offaly man with four birdies and one bogey on three-under. Tom McKibbin carded a two-under 70 while Alex Maguire finished on two-over 74.

Scott Jamieson and Andrew Wilson shot 63 at the same venue, while New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier returned a 63 on the Old Course at St Andrews to sit two shots back.

Playing alongside his father Gerry in the pro-am event, Rory McIlroy could only manage a three-under 69 at Carnoustie which left him in a share of 73rd place.

“It was a perfect day to play Carnoustie,” McIlroy said. “I probably didn’t quite take advantage of the conditions the way that I wanted to or should have, but a solid round and something to try to build upon tomorrow at Kingsbarns.

“It’s my dad’s 65th birthday on Saturday so to be able to stroll around the Old Course with him is going to be a pretty cool occasion.”

LIV Golf team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton carded the lowest rounds of the day at Carnoustie at seven under.

The event sees each of the teams of one professional and one amateur play one round at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns before those who survive the 54-hole cut play Sunday’s final round at St. Andrews.

Among the amateurs taking part this year are PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, fuelling speculation a breakthrough could be imminent in negotiations over the future of the sport.

– © AFP 2024