Harrington hits course record at Senior PGA Championship

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS hit a course record of 64 at the Champions Tour Senior PGA Championship, which has sent him into a two-shot lead.

Harrington was in superb form throughout his opening round, picking up eight birdies in total without a blemish on the way to going eight-under at East Course at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.

Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto is two shots behind the Dubliner while Philip Price of Wales is Brazil’s Adilson da Silva are one shot further back.

Meanwhile, Darren Clarke finished his opening round at Senior PGA Championship by carding a three-under 69, while Paul McGinley is on one-over 73 heading into the second round.

“I felt I was getting into it last week, but I wasn’t there,” said Harrington who finished in a tie for 50th at the PGA Championship last week. “I need to do a better job when I’m away from tournaments. My preparation is not ideal. So last week it definitely helped me get where I am today, no doubt about it.

“If I’m looking for something that could have made a difference to the day, it was that putt on the 2nd hole. It was 35 feet, in she goes, I’m off and running.”

