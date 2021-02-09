Pádraig Harrington withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for Covid-19

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON has withdrawn from this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for Covid-19.

A statement on the 49-year-old Irish golfer from the PGA Tour confirmed the news, adding: “Harrington will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

“First alternate Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington in the field.”

The tournament is set to take place between 11 and 14 February at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Harrington, who is due to captain the European Ryder Cup team in September, has participated in one Tour event so far this year, missing the cut at the Phoenix Open last week.