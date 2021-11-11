Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harrington starts well at Dubai Championship

A four under-par opening round of 68 leaves the Dubliner tied for 26th at Jumeirah.

padraig-harrington-on-the-18th-tee-during-day-one-of-the-alfred-dunhill-links-championship-at-carnoustie-picture-date-thursday-september-30-2021 Padraig Harrington (file pic). Source: Alamy Stock Photo

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS enjoyed a promising start to the Dubai Championship.

The Dubliner shot an opening round of 68 to sit on four-under par, which means he is currently tied for 26th.

Harrington had nine consecutive pars on the front nine, picking up five birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Dane Joachim Hansen is leading the way after an excellent 63 that puts him two shots ahead of the chasing pack — South Africa’s Dean Burmester, Frenchman Antoine Rozner and English pair Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring. Tommy Fleetwood is one shot further back.

County Down’s Jonathan Caldwell carded a one-under par round of 71.

