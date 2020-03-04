Padraig Harrington included on shortlist for World Golf Hall of Fame

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 12:01 PM
Irish golfer Padraig Harrington.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND’S PADRAIG HARRINGTON has been included on the shortlist for the 2021 World Golf Hall of Fame. 

The names of the 10 finalists who will be considered for enshrinement in 2021 have been released, with Harrington included alongside Tiger Woods, and fellow USA duo Johnny Farrell and Tom Weiskopf.

Dubliner Harrington is the only non-US representative on the list, which includes male and female competitors and contributors.

The 48-year-old, who has been named captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup, is a three-time Major winner from across the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

Male Competitor (4)

  • Johnny Farrell, United States
  • Padraig Harrington, Ireland
  • Tom Weiskopf, United States
  • Tiger Woods, United States

Female Competitor (4)

  • Susie Maxwell Berning, United States
  • Beverly Hanson, United States
  • Sandra Palmer, United States
  • Dottie Pepper, United States

Contributor (2)

  • Tim Finchem, United States
  • Marion Hollins, United States

The finalists were selected by a 26-strong nominating committee while each of the potential inductees have “met the necessary qualifications in his or her respective category by way of on-course accomplishments or significant contributions to the game.”

CEO of World Golf Foundation, Greg McLaughlin, said: “The Nominating Committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors/

The recent enhancements to the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction criteria provide a great process to ensure the most worthy of candidates are being considered. We are grateful to the Nominating Committee for their work and anticipate the Class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date.

Eligibility changes were recently approved to lower the age of competitor from 50 to 45 years of age, or three years retired from the game. The Veterans category has been retired, with the name of the Lifetime Achievement category changing to Contributor.

A 20-member selection committee comprising of Hall of Fame members, media representatives and leaders of the major golf organisations will select the Class of 2021.

Further details will be released in the coming weeks. 

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

