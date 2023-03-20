Advertisement
Impressive Harrington hits final round of 66 to finish three shots off victory
Ernie Ells finished with a one-shot win at the Hoag Classic.
PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON PRODUCED a strong finish at the Hoag Classic on the Champions Tour in Newport Beach, as he hit a final round of five-under 66 to fall just three shots short of the winner Ernie Ells.

Harrington finished on 10-under for the tournament and a tie for seventh after a strong final round which included five birdies in total, three of which occurred between the first and seventh holes. He completed earlier rounds of 69 and 68 to cap off a strong showing at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Els finished a final round of six-under 65, picking up three birdies in-a-row on the second, third and fourth holes to leave him as the winner on 13-under. American duo Steve Stricker and Doug Barron finished in a tie for second place on 12-under.

