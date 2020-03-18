Harrington says this year's Ryder Cup will go ahead as things stand

PADRAIG HARRINGTON INSISTS that plans remain in place to stage this year’s Ryder Cup.

The three-time Major winner is due to captain Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this September.

Global sport has been decimated by the outbreak of coronavirus in recent weeks, with the Masters and the US PGA Championship already postponed.

However, Harrington says that as things stand, the biennial event will go ahead — despite reports suggesting otherwise.

“September is a long way off so there’s no change to the situation at all at this stage,” he told The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM (via Off The Ball).

“I know there’s been some rumours and they had to put out a statement to say there’s been no change but there’s definitely no change.

“I’m on the inside of these things, normally you’re looking at ‘anonymous source says this…’ but now that I’m on the inside you go ‘wow, it really is made up stuff’.

There was a big announcement yesterday by the PGA Tour about events being cancelled until May and now the PGA Championship has been postponed as well, so that’s as far as they’ve gotten, until the middle of the May is where they’ve taken steps to.”

The Dubliner has proven extremely popular on Twitter over the past few days — helping people to cope with social distancing by providing golf tips.

“I don’t normally have time for social media but now that we’re all at home sitting around, I do have time,” he added, before revealing that his 16-year-old son is filming the videos.

“I give a lot of lessons and I thought it was a good opportunity to get them out there.”

