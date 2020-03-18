This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harrington says this year's Ryder Cup will go ahead as things stand

Europe’s captain insists rumours that the event has been cancelled are ‘made up’.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,364 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5049719
Padraig Harrington with the Ryder Cup.
Image: Adam Davy
Padraig Harrington with the Ryder Cup.
Padraig Harrington with the Ryder Cup.
Image: Adam Davy

PADRAIG HARRINGTON INSISTS that plans remain in place to stage this year’s Ryder Cup. 

The three-time Major winner is due to captain Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this September. 

Global sport has been decimated by the outbreak of coronavirus in recent weeks, with the Masters and the US PGA Championship already postponed. 

However, Harrington says that as things stand, the biennial event will go ahead — despite reports suggesting otherwise.  

“September is a long way off so there’s no change to the situation at all at this stage,” he told The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM (via Off The Ball).

“I know there’s been some rumours and they had to put out a statement to say there’s been no change but there’s definitely no change.

“I’m on the inside of these things, normally you’re looking at ‘anonymous source says this…’ but now that I’m on the inside you go ‘wow, it really is made up stuff’.

There was a big announcement yesterday by the PGA Tour about events being cancelled until May and now the PGA Championship has been postponed as well, so that’s as far as they’ve gotten, until the middle of the May is where they’ve taken steps to.”

The Dubliner has proven extremely popular on Twitter over the past few days — helping people to cope with social distancing by providing golf tips. 

“I don’t normally have time for social media but now that we’re all at home sitting around, I do have time,” he added, before revealing that his 16-year-old son is filming the videos.

“I give a lot of lessons and I thought it was a good opportunity to get them out there.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie