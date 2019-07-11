Harrington back in the 60s to make strong start at Scottish Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON ONCE again demonstrated his enduring links golf proficiency with an opening-round 67 at the Scottish Open, to sit three shots off the early lead held by Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken.

Harrington, following on from his 63 at Lahinch last Thursday, carded six birdies at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick for a four-under-par round, although he will have been frustrated by a couple of bogeys either side of the turn.

The European Ryder Cup captain currently sits in a tie for 14th after Englishman Sullivan set the early pace with a 64 on Thursday morning, a near-faultless round pockmarked only by a bogey five on the eighth.

Joining Sullivan at the top of the leaderboard is South African Aiken, while Oliver Wilson and Henrik Stenson are among a group a shot behind on six-under-par.

Paul Dunne, having missed the cut at the Irish Open, has enjoyed a better start to his week and is currently three-under through 16.

Graeme McDowell has just got his first round underway and is one-over, while Rory McIlroy [1.40pm] is among the afternoon starters.

Live leaderboard available here>

