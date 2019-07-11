This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harrington back in the 60s to make strong start at Scottish Open

The Dubliner is three shots off the lead at the Renaissance Club.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 1:34 PM
52 minutes ago 1,487 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4720385
All smiles: Harrington enjoyed another excellent round on Thursday.
Image: Getty Images
All smiles: Harrington enjoyed another excellent round on Thursday.
All smiles: Harrington enjoyed another excellent round on Thursday.
Image: Getty Images

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON ONCE again demonstrated his enduring links golf proficiency with an opening-round 67 at the Scottish Open, to sit three shots off the early lead held by Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken.

Harrington, following on from his 63 at Lahinch last Thursday, carded six birdies at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick for a four-under-par round, although he will have been frustrated by a couple of bogeys either side of the turn.

The European Ryder Cup captain currently sits in a tie for 14th after Englishman Sullivan set the early pace with a 64 on Thursday morning, a near-faultless round pockmarked only by a bogey five on the eighth.

Joining Sullivan at the top of the leaderboard is South African Aiken, while Oliver Wilson and Henrik Stenson are among a group a shot behind on six-under-par.

Paul Dunne, having missed the cut at the Irish Open, has enjoyed a better start to his week and is currently three-under through 16.

Graeme McDowell has just got his first round underway and is one-over, while Rory McIlroy [1.40pm] is among the afternoon starters. 

Live leaderboard available here>

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie